$331,763.60 LOTTO 6/49 prize in Northern Alberta

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Bernard Maisonneuve was tidying up from the holidays when he discovered something big.

He checked his lottery ticket and discovered he had won $331,763.60 on the Saturday, Jan. 4 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Maisonneuve, who lives near the hamlet of Guy, bought his $7 quick pick ticket from Freson Bros. in High Prairie. He discovered the win on the day after the draw.

Maisonneuve says he was putting away Christmas decorations on Sunday afternoon when his wallet fell from his pocket. Noticing a couple of lottery tickets inside, he decided to take a moment to check them on the WCLC Lottery Manager app on his phone.

“I had to check this ticket a few times to be sure of what I was seeing,” he remembers.

“It was unbelievable!”

Maisonneuve says he hasn’t made any firm plans yet for his windfall, and he plans to put it in the bank for now.

He adds he’s considering taking a vacation, as well as helping his grandchildren with their education.

The winning LOTTO 6/49 numbers on Jan. 4 were 23, 24, 36, 42, 45 and 46; the bonus number was 21. Maisonneuve matched five main numbers and the bonus on one line of his ticket to win.