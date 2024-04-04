Zirkas showcase Ukrainian culture

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented its annual Zabava celebration March 16 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful outfits and skills by 40 young dancers from ages three to 16 years wowed the crowd. It was one of the largest groups in the society’s 46-year history. It was also the first time the society used its own stage after several years of fundraising. Anne Shantz was also recognized as the Honourary Baba.

Junior dancers ages seven and eight years old perform Koshenya. Left-right, are Lauren Sharkawi, Camille Olanski, Daya Patenaude, Isla Marx and Hadley Zahac

Beginner dancers ages six years-old perform Kozochuk. Left-right, are Tessa Vink, Anna Perry, Elizabeth Venoit, Riley Kusel, Lily Quevillon and Garrett Coleman The dance is from the Poltava, the central region of Ukraine.

Dancers ages four and five years-old perform Domovy. Left-right, are Taliah Zahacy, Jack Perry and Ellie Patenaude.

Senior girls perform Oy Khodyt Son, Kolo Vikon – The Dream Passes by the Window, a Ukrainian lullaby. Left-right, are Serenity Forseille, Addison Dube, Elly Belesky and Raya Romanchuk.

Frederick Thompson gets down as the senior and intermediate dancers join to perform the Fiery Hutsul dance.

Female Zirka dancers ages six to eight years old performed Veselka – Rainbow. Above is Tehya Stout.

Serenity Forseille, left, and Maelle Lewis, members of the intermediate group perform a lively Transcarpathian dance set to the upbeat tempo of the Ukrainian folk song Tykhi Vody – Quiet Waters.

Intermediate dancers performed a lively Trans- carpathian dance. Left-right are Adelaide Venoit and Maelle Lewis, and Saydee Forseille (back).

The youngest dancers, three-year-olds, perform Buzholy. Left-right, are Annie Williscroft, Esme Pratt and Quinsley Guerin.

The youngest dancers, the three-year-olds, perform Buzholy. Left-right, are Quinsley Guerin, Rowan Wishart and Ari Siegle.

Garrett Coleman is part of the beginner group of six-year-olds who performed Kozochuk. The dance is from the Poltava, the central region of Ukraine.