Zirka Dancers showcase proud Ukrainian culture

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented its annual Zabava celebration Feb 25 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful outfits and skills by 27 youth dancers from ages two to teens wowed the crowd. The society celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2023. The show concluded with a performance by youth senior dancers, which included one from High Prairie, 11 from Peace River and one from Fairview.

Zirka Senior dancer Elly Belesky performs a Poltova solo. The youngest dancers, ages 3-4, perform Bilky – Squirrels. Left-right, are Owen Siegle, Nora Marx, Elliotte Marquardt and Evie Marquardt. Dancers ages 10-11 perform Volyn Tanets. Left-right, are Saydee Forseille, Frederick Thompson, Adelaide Venoit and Ryan Thompson. Dancers ages 10-11 perform Volyn Tanets. Left-right, are Ryan Thompson and Saydee Forseille. The dance is from the Volyn region. Senior and Intermediate girls perform Oy Khodyt Son, Kolo Vikon – The Dream Passes by the Windows, a Ukrainian lullaby. Left-right, are Addison Dube, Serenity Forseille, Brooklyn Williams, Elly Belesky, Evanna Thunder-Mitchell and Eliza Mitchell. Senior and Intermediate girls perform Oy Khodyt Son, Kolo Vikon – The Dream Passes by the Window, a Ukrainian lullaby. Left-right, are Evanna Thunder-Mitchell and Eliza Mitchell. Beginner dancers perform Veselka – Rainbow. Left-right, are Lauren Sharkawi and Mila Sharkawi. Beginner dancers perform Veselka – Rainbow. Left-right, are Isla Marx, Elizabeth Venoit, Zaylee Venoit, Camille Olanski, Mila Sharkawi and Lauren Sharkawi. Intermediate dancers perform the Fiery Hutsul dance. Left-right, are Frederick Thompson, Saydee Forseille, Ryan Thompson and Adelaide Venoit. Intermediate dancers perform the Fiery Hutsul dance. Left-right, are Brooklyn Williams, Serenity Forseille and Addison Dube. Two brothers, Frederick Thompson, right, and Ryan Thompson, get down as they perform Volyn Tanets in the 10-11 age group. The dance is from the Volyn region. Dancers ages 10-11 perform Volyn Tanets. Left-right, are Ryan Thompson, Saydee Forseille, Adelaide Venoit and Frederick Thompson. The dance is from the Volyn region. Dancers ages 10-11 performed Volyn Tanets including Saydee Forseille. Senior and Intermediate girls perform Oy Khodyt Son, Kolo Vikon – The Dream Passes by the Window, a Ukrainian lullaby. Left-right, are Serenity Forseille and Addison Dube. Zirka’s youngest dancers, ages 3-4, perform Bilky – Squirrels. Left-right, are Jack Perry, Owen Siegle (behind), Nora Marx and Anna Perry