Zabolotniuk nominated for Edwin Parr Award

Sharlie Zabolotniuk

High Prairie school teacher Sharlie Zabolotniuk has been nominated by High Prairie School School Division for the provincial Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

Presented by the Alberta School Trustees’ Association, the award honour outstanding teachers in their first year in the profession, says an HPSD news release dated May 31.

Zabolotniuk has demonstrated incredible leadership in her first year at Prairie River Junior High School.

She is an integral member of the school community and frequently volunteers her time to support students and staff in a wide variety of activities.

She is a strong teacher with excellent classroom management and positive classroom relationships.

Her passion for math and strong ability to foster a safe and caring classroom has directly impacted student engagement and self confidence with math to the degree that students are willing to take chances.

Zabolotniuk is eager for feedback and is always looking to improve her teaching skills.

She is quick to put any feedback into action and demonstrates that she is a quick learner who is on her way to a very successful career in education.