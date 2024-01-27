Youth caught speeding 91 km/hr in school zone

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young male caught driving in a High Prairie school zone at three times over the speed limit has learned his lesson.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $600 after pleading guilty to driving in a school zone more than 30 km/h over the posted speed limited of 30 km/h in High Prairie Court of Justice on Jan. 15.

Youth court heard he was travelling 91 km/h, said Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said the youth was driving south of St. Andrew’s School on 50 Ave.

Justice S.P Hinkley warned the youth the fine is significantly higher for adults. He warned him that driving in a school zone at that speed would normally be $2,000.

“You’re a young driver, we all make mistakes,” Justice Hinkley said.

“This is going to be costly.”

He was happy the young driver completed a defensive driving course since the incident.

Justice Hinkley ordered the young offender to pay the fine by July 22.