Young scientists get creative

Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie participated in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Day activities on March 1. Teams were timed and assessed in activities that included creating a paper roller coaster, bottle rocket launching, a balloon tower and an escape room where teams solved riddles to unlock boxes. Top winners advance to the High Prairie School Division junior high school divisional finals March 22 at Prairie River, science teacher Keith Davidson says.

Above, Grade 9 student Kyler Willier, left, and Grade 7 student Marcus Gladue team together to make a paper roller coaster.

Students spend time in an escape room where teams solved riddles to unlock boxes. Left-right, are Grade 9 student Zayden Cloutier, Grade 7 student Evelyn Hartwig, and Grade 7 student Dominic Halcrow.

Ready for take-off! Three, two, one, blastoff! A rocket is ready to get launched. Left-right, are Grade 8 student Cody Arams, Grade 9 student L.J. Willier, Grade 7 student Ashton Auger, Grade 9 student Cassie Caouette, and Grade 7 student Breanna Auger-Collins.

This certainly is rocket science! Students make a functional rocket out of a pop bottle. Left-right, are Grade 9 students Marley Giroux, Hadley Gray, and Ryder Peters.