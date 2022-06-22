You are invited to our AGM!

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Co-ordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] is hosting our annual general meeting [AGM] on June 23 from 2-6 p.m.

The AGM is an opportunity to come meet like-minded people who are concerned about the Lesser Slave Watershed, become a member, find out what the LSWC is all about, and learn about the work we do, or even to throw your hat in the ring for one of our many open board of director positions!

The LSWC is one of 11 Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils [WPACs] across Alberta, working to improve and maintain a healthy watershed through education, planning and implementation of shared initiatives in support of communities and ecosystems throughout the region. Our board of directors is made up of volunteers representing varied sectors, including municipal, provincial, and Indigenous governments, industry, NGO’s, landowners and more. We are a non-profit, non-governmental, charitable organization working to engage stakeholders from all backgrounds and make a difference on a local scale.

The LSWC’s AGM will take place in the hamlet of Kinuso at the Kinuso Senior’s Centre, located at 215 2 St. We will have snacks and refreshments available to those who attend. We are asking that attendees please pre-register. To register, please follow the Eventbrite link on our website at: www.lswc.ca or contact our office to register!

Our agenda will include some highlights of our accomplishments over the past year, water quality monitoring results and insights from our 5-year program, a financial review and engagement, a presentation on our education programs, and there will be director nominations and elections.

If you are passionate about the Lesser Slave Watershed and want to join our organization, consider submitting your name for an available board seat. Nominations must be in before the AGM, so please complete a nomination form and send it to the LSWC office before June 23. Directors must also be members, so be sure to complete the membership form too! Find the forms on our website at: https://www.lswc.ca/board_of_directors.

The board of director seats available for election are: