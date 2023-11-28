Yes, we do! November 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie deputy mayor Sacha Martens holds up her sign she made for the National Addictions Week Awareness Walk Nov. 18 in High Prairie. National Addictions Week is Nov. 19-25 and is held annually to support people who are in recovery and to bring awareness of addictions and the consequences for people involved. This year’s walk was co-hosted by the MITAA Centre and High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email