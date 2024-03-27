Workshop aims to teach farmers benefits of liming

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

SARDA Ag Research is hosting a series of liming workshops in the region to help educate local farmers on the benefits of adding the process to their farming practices.

The three workshops will be held throughout the Peace Region, including April 3 at 9 a.m. at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre and Hall, at 2:30 p.m. on April 3 at the Triangle Hall west of High Prairie, and April 4 at 9 a.m. at the Saskatoon Lake Hall north of Wembley.

“Liming is not a common practice in the area yet, but many producers are interested in the practice,” says SARDA Ag Research extension coordinator Shelleen Gerbig.

“There are several reasons why a farmer would consider liming. Liming can increase the number and productivity of crops you can grow on the land as some crops are very sensitive to acidic soils.”

Lime can act like a soil conditioner, helping to control the soil acidity by neutralizing the effects of acids from nitrogen fertilizer, slurry and high rainfall.

Gerbig says liming raises the pH of the soil, which makes nutrients more available to crops, increasing production.

“Land is a finite resource and liming has been shown to increase land productivity,” says Gerbig.

“Liming may be a way to increase the productivity of acidic soil areas on farmland as spot treatments or as entire fields.”

A big concern for many producers in the region has been a canola disease that has been found in various areas of the north. Gerbig says liming has been shown to benefit the fight against clubroot, and it can be considered as an aide in a location where a clubroot patch has been identified on farmland.

“Farmers will learn about the sources of lime in the Peace Region, how to calculate the rate of lime to apply and the application costs,” says Gerbig of the workshops.

“Farmers will also learn how to assess soils and infield variability,” she adds. “They will also learn about crop responses and productivity increases after applications.”

Gerbig explains the value of farmland has increased substantially and it makes the cost of liming, which can be costly, easier to justify economically.

“This a great opportunity to meet industry leaders in liming applications from the Peace Region, learn about liming benefits and estimate costs and challenges of liming,” she says.

“It is also an opportunity to network with other producers.”

The liming process adds calcium to the soil. It boosts the availability of phosphates and prevents deficiency of molybdenum. It also helps to promote earthworm activity and nitrogen fixing bacteria, it will also help breakdown organic material that will release nitrogen, phosphorus, sulphur, and micro-elements.

The workshops are being hosted by SARDA Ag Research and Peace Region Living Lab and will be provided at no cost and no pre-registration required.

For additional information and times for the three workshops, please visit the SARDA Ag Research website at www.sarda.ca/event/ to view the flyer.

Attendees can also contact Shelleen Gerbig at extension@sarda.ca or Calvin Yoder at calvinyoder123@gmail.com for more information.