Working at courthouse can be a challenging, rewarding career

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you desire working in a pleasant environment that provides a challenge each day, consider working at any of Alberta’s courthouses.

The fact is, most courts are short of employees right now (High Prairie is short two and one returns shortly from maternity), and it is far easier than one might think to begin a rewarding career.

In terms of formal qualifications, “All you need is a high school diploma,” says judicial clerk Aurore Ramsamy, who started in High Prairie in April 2020.

And, of course, no criminal record!

Other senior staff at the court house provide all the training needed.

Candis Haire stated as a judicial clerk in 2002 and is now senior judicial clerk, i.e., supervisor at the High Prairie facility.

“I enjoy the work,” says Haire.

“It is a fast-paced environment and we have a great staff to work with us. (The work) is fresh and ever-changing. There is always something new, something different.”

And whether the daily task involves criminal, civil, family, child welfare or youth court, Haire says one senses a true “feeling of accomplishment” after each day’s work.

Terryn Calliou was looking for a different job when she joined the staff as a judicial clerk in 2006. She has never looked back with any regret.

“It’s the satisfaction you get completing a day,” she says. “Every day is different. One day you are in the courtroom and the next day in front of the counter.”

But newcomers need not worry. Training occurs before being thrust in the courtroom.

“You get all the training here, it’s all hands-on,” says Ramsamy, adding staff are very friendly and helpful.

Judicial clerk Lindsey Keay, who just started in June, agrees.

“What I like most are the colleagues,” she says. “The work environment is fun to work in. It’s a positive environment.”

For Brayley Emter, who is training to be a doctor, she returns each summer.

“The office environment is amazing. I love working here. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked.”

If you are interested in finding out more, go to any courthouse in Alberta and ask. Staff would be more than pleased to talk to you.

More information and videos about the work of a judicial clerk can be found at this link: https://www.alberta.ca/become-a-judicial-clerk