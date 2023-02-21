Women in the North provides venue to share success stories

Left-right, local women leaders Veronica Paul, Jill Cairns, Heidi Dube and Treena Krall share their successes and challenges with Community Futures Peace Country business analyst Sherry Crawford during the talk show portion of the 2022 Peace River Conference. Photo courtesy of Community Futures Peace Country.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Back by popular demand is the Women in the North (WIN) Conference set to take place this spring in multiple Peace Country communities.

As a result of incredibly high attendance annually, the conference has now been expanded to five different locations in the region, including Fairview (April 5 at the Dunvegan Motor Inn), Spirit River (April 13 at the Centennial Hall), Valleyview (April 25 at the Paradise Inn and Suites), Manning (May 4 at the Manning Legion) and Peace River (May 10 at Chateau Nova).

Community Futures Peace Country (CFPC) project coordinator Vanessa Burns says this year’s conference includes new speakers and will be a great way for all women to find a little outlet and help develop themselves professionally and personally.

“The conference began in 2008 as a part of a CFPC initiative to provide more professional development opportunities for women leaders,” says Burns.

“Women face unique challenges because they continually balance work and home life, and opportunities for women leaders to connect, learn, and collaborate are not abundant, especially in the north,” she adds.

Burns explains the conference was developed by CFPC in response to Western Diversification’s priority on women in business. The event is supported by the Governments of Canada and Alberta and various sponsors from across the region.

“The conference was held in Peace River from its creation in 2008 up to 2020 when the pandemic hit,” says Burns, adding that in 2021 the conference was held virtually.

“When we started to plan for the 2022 conference, we were not sure what to expect concerning pandemic restrictions and social distancing. So, we decided to take the conference on the road as a way to keep things safer, and by having smaller conferences, we felt we would likely be able to accommodate any possible restrictions.”

Burns says holding the conference in five different communities over a six-week span was very popular, and survey results showed participants were in favour of the conference being held in five locations in 2023 as well.

“So here we are, and we couldn’t be happier after such an uplifting, supportive and empowering experience we had last year,” says Burns, about gearing up for this year’s conference.

“The conference is geared for all women: working women, home-based business owners, entrepreneurs, women in agriculture, leaders and influencers, everyone is welcome. There truly is something for everyone, and being in the company of women from your home community and region is so uplifting.”

Burns explains a survey is given after each year’s conference and the information gathered is used to help direct the following year’s conference. She explains there is a WIN advisory committee that provides recommendations and help to guide the event’s planning.

“On the committee this year, we have a representative from each of our communities along with a representative from the Alberta government, and Community Futures Peace Country staff,” she explains.

“The ladies on the committee representing each community have been incredibly helpful in providing recommendations and support so that we can best serve the needs of each community,” she adds.

Burns says she is excited to announce Dr. Emily Marshall from Fresh and Fired Up Coaching is the conference emcee, and Kristen Cumming from Cantos Performance Management is providing a keynote address on how we can better understand generational habits in the workplace as a way to have more cohesive workplaces.

“Rylee Armstrong from Conveys Design and Marketing is leading us through a hands-on workshop where we will create a personal or professional mission and vision statement,” she says.

“Guests can expect a delicious catered lunch and an action-packed afternoon with our Ask the Expert segment, where participants can bend the ear of local experts.”

Also, back by popular demand is the Live Talk Show, a segment where local women share their successes and challenges.

“The Ask the Expert segment is a time where attendees can get on-the-spot information from local professionals in various fields,” Burns says.

“Some examples of Ask the Expert stations include social media, Workplace Wellness, Banking, Branding, Bookkeeping, Human Resources and will also have a local chamber of commerce member on hand to provide information on what they offer. It provides an environment for communities to become better acquainted with the resources and people in their local area and also promotes local businesses and organizations.”

Burns says all women who go to the conference have their names entered into a door prize draw and receive a gift bag filled with WIN swag and items donated by local businesses and organizations.

Tickets for the conference are $75 each and can be purchased at womeninthenorth.com. Each conference will see its doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the conference commencing at 9 a.m. and ending just after 4 p.m.

“There is something for everyone,” says Burns. “The conference inspires, uplifts, and fosters a greater sense of togetherness. In addition to all that is offered at the conference, t’s an incredible opportunity for the seeds of collaboration, friendship, and partnership to be planted.”