Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman charged in connection with the death of a Gift Lake man two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Tara Rita Auger, of Red Earth Creek, was found guilty of manslaughter in High Prairie Court of Justice on May 8.

After accepting the plea, Justice C.K.W. Thietke put the matter over to May 29 to set a date for sentencing.

Auger was 38 years old at the time when she was initially charged with second-degree murder related to the stabbing death of Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, on May 19, 2021.

Her lawyer, Richard Mirasty, entered the guilty plea of man- slaughter for his client.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit reported the fatal stabbing on Gift Lake Metis Settlement.

Police responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. from a neighbour who reported an intoxicated female at a residence next door, said Western Alberta District RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, in a news release.

A second call came in at 7:46 p.m. while police were responding.

“. . .a stabbing had occurred at a residence,” Fontaine said.

Police arrived at the residence and located an adult male who was injured and unresponsive.

“RCMP officers provided first-aid until emergency medical services arrived; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:54 p.m.”

A short time later, the female was located a nearby residence, arrested and held in custody.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and worked in partnership with High Prairie RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Further investigation indicated an incident occurred between the female and the male at the male’s residence where the male was stabbed.