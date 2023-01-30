Woman pays price for snubbing orders

H.P. court docket

Jan. 16, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A young woman eager to overcome drug addictions will pay a few hundred dollars in fines after pleading guilty to breaching release conditions.

Kendra Grace Nanemahoo, 33, was fined $400, including the victim fine surcharge, after she pleaded guilty to failing to release condition orders in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 16.

“She failed to report to her bail supervisor,” Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Nda told court.

Duty counsel Harry Jong replied Nanemahoo, who appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on closed-circuit television, has drug addictions and no income.

In her defence, Nanemahoo told court she is taking steps to recover from her addictions and is keeping a journal to log her progress.

Judge S.P. Hinkley was pleased with her initiative and efforts shown.

“It sounds like you have the tools and the drive to do something good for yourself and your community,” Judge Hinkley told her.

He ordered Nanemahoo to pay the fine by Sept. 11.