Wings post back-to-back shutouts

High Prairie Red Wing player Austen Rayburn, left, checks Gibbons Pioneer player Logan Burns in the corner behind the Gibbons net in Greater Metro Hockey League action Jan. 20 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings recorded two straight shutouts in a pair of weekend games in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

High Prairie blanked the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 6-0 in Enoch on Jan. 21 after the host Red Wings shut out the visiting Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on Jan. 20.

Ethan Many Bears netted three goals in Enoch for the Red Wings, who scored two goals in each period.

Dayton Shantz added a pair and Jaegar Lapointe scored one.

Brad Roncin earned his fourth shutout of the season as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 73-33, including 30-12 in the second period.

High Prairie avenged two straight losses to Enoch on Dec.9 and 16.

“We knew the previous two games versus the Tomahawks were not our best,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

“I thought we played our best 60 minute of the season – we completely dominated the game.

“I don’t expect us to be able to do that every game, but I was proud as a coach to see our players dig deep and defend the ways we have to, to win a championship.”

However, the Tomahawks were missing two of their top players who were out with suspensions.

Against the Pioneers, Joseph Isaac registered his fourth shutout of the campaign as the Red Wings outshot Gibbons 53-14, including 27-4 in the first period.

High Prairie has blanked Gibbons five times and outscored the Pioneers 61-1 in six games.

Overall, the Red Wings have recorded 11 shutouts during the regular season up to Jan. 21.

Gabriel Blais and Benny Yellowknee each scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 7-0 after the first period and 10-0 after the second period.

Paul Owen, Hudson Chalifoux, Harlan Noskey, Keegan Ferguson, Shantz and Cardinal also scored for the Red Wings.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host the Slave Lake Icedogs on Feb. 3 and visit the Edson Eagles on Feb. 4.

On the schedule the following weekend, the first-place Red Wings host the second-place Tomahawks on Feb. 10 and again visit the third-place Eagles on Feb. 11.