Wings host B.C. champions for crown

Richard Froese

South Peace News

After winning their third straight championship in the West Division in the Greater Metro Hockey League, the High Prairie Red Wings are shooting for two more titles.

High Prairie will host the B.C. Division champion Mackenzie Mountaineers in a best-of- three Western championship series scheuled for March 24-26 for a berth in the first GMHL national championship tournament March 30 to April 2 in Temiscaming, Quebec.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings are flying high and eager to keep rolling.

“We’re not done yet, though,” says Meyaard, in his second season as head coach of the Red Wings.

“Our goal is to win the Western championship and bank our ticket to the nationals.

“We’ve got to keep practising hard, stay healthy and be prepared for the final stretch.”

The Red Wings will host the first game on March 24 and the second game on March 25, both nights at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for March 26 at 5 p.m.

“I do expect us to win as the B.C. Division is in its first year,” Meyaard says.

“But we cannot take them lightly.

“We know what’s at stake.”

The Western champions will receive a trophy and win a berth in the GMHL national championship tournament.

High Prairie is seeking to compete in the tournament that will feature four teams as the Titans also host the champions in the South and North divisions based in Ontario and Quebec.

Plans to stage the first national league championship tournament in the 2021-22 season in Temiscaming were announced April 6, 2021 by the GMHL on its website.

However, the tournament was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.