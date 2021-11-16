Wings extend streak in overtime thriller

High Prairie Red Wing player Noland Noskey, right, passes the puck in front of the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk net as defender Noah Hirst and goaltender Dylan Allen protect the net in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Nov. 7 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won an overtime thriller to remain unbeaten in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Daylan Bellerose scored a power play goal in overtime as the Red Wings edged the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 4-3 on in front of about 100 cheering home fans Nov. 7.

High Prairie extended its record to 12-0 for sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Head coach Trent Meyaard gave full credit to the Red Wing players for the victory.

“Our power play got stagnant, but we managed to score the game-winner on the power play,” Meyaard says.

“We battled back in the third period and I thought the boys deserved the disciplined win.”

Paydon Young, Benny Yellowknee and Braydan Auger also scored for the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after the first period and trailed 3-2 after two.

Northern Alberta goaltender Dylan Allen was solid as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 50-24 while Keygon Okemow covered the High Prairie crease.

Theo Cunningham and Yellowknee each popped a pair of goals as the Red Wings scaled the Mackenzie Mountaineers 9-1 at home Nov. 5.

Young, Dylan Bellerose, Keaton Auger, Jonas Smith, and Braydan Auger also scored for the Red Wings who led 7-0 after the first period and 9-1 after the second.

“Our power play was on fire as we scored five goals in a row,” Meyaard says.

High Prairie outshot Mackenzie 53-13 as Bradley Roncin was in the Red Wing net.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited the Edson Eagles on Nov. 12 and the Gibbons Pioneers on Nov. 14.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host the Slave Lake Icedogs on Nov. 19 and Northern Alberta on Nov. 20.