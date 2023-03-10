Wings crown Kings to go 2-0 in series

High Prairie Red Wing player Kaden Cardinal, right, stickhandles the puck as he is checked by Fox Creek Ice King player Kirtis Letendre, left, in the first game of West Division semifinal series in the Greater Metro Hockey League played March 3 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept the first two games on home ice in the West Division semifinal in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

Division champions the last two seasons, the Red Wings beat the Fox Creek Ice Kings 8-3 March 3 and 7-3 March 4 in High Prairie.

Ethan Many Bears and Kaden Cardinal each popped a pair in Game 2 for the Red Wings, who led 3-1 after the first period 4-2 after the second period.

Braydan Auger, Cam Blackhorse and Kaden Desjarlias also scored for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki was solid as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 78-56.

Benny Yellowknee, Keegan Ferguson and Cardinal each popped a pair in Game 1 for the Red Wings, who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Avery McNabb and Dayton Shantz also scored for the Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin was solid in goal as the Red Wings outshot the Fox Kings 57-33.

Games 3 and 4 were scheduled for Fox Creek on March 6-7.

Game 5 is scheduled for March 10 in High Prairie, if necessary.

The winner of the series faces the winner of the series between the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks and the Edson Eagles in the other West Division semifinal series.

Edson won the first three games on the series; 8-2 on March 3, 5-4 on March 4, and 6-5 in overtime March 5.

Further games were also scheduled March 7 in Edson.

If necessary, games are scheduled for March 10 in Enoch, March 11 in Edson and March 13 in Enoch.