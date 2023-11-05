Wings clipped by soaring Eagles

High Prairie Red Wing player Dayton Shantz, left, and Edson Eagle captain Jordan Radke, right, chase the puck in National Junior Hockey League action Oct. 21 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have lost two more games to the high-flying Edson Eagles in National Junior Hockey League action.

The league-leading Eagles defeated the Red Wings 9-2 in High Prairie on Oct. 21 and 9-2 in Edson on Oct. 20.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Eagles have a much stronger team than in previous seasons.

“It was good weekend of hockey,” Meyaard says.

“Edson has some really good players, including a top-10 player from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League last season.”

However, he is optimistic the Red Wings can rebound after losing all three games against Edson so far this season.

“We have a lot of work to do, which I know we can do,” Meyaard says.

At home, the Red Wings trailed 1-0 after the first period and 5-2 after two periods.

The Eagles outshot the Red Wings 63-44.

In Edson, the Red Wings trailed 4-1 after the first period and 8-2 after two.

Edson outshot High Prairie 38-26.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host the Mayterthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning on Nov. 3. Next, the Red Wings face Edson in a special league game Nov. 4 in Coleman, the home of the new Crowsnest Pass team that will join the NJHL for the 2024-25 season.