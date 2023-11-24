Wildfire victims receive furniture

East Prairie Metis Settlement residents who lost their home from wildfires in May received furniture donated by the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie in partnership with TC Energy. Left-right, are East Prairie health and safety co-ordinator Brandon Duh, CRC executive director Naal Sharkawi, East Prairie community services co-ordinator Tamara Payou, East Prairie pre-kindergarten director Natalie Clouston and East Prairie grants co-ordinator Taylor Laboucan.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wildfire victims in East Prairie Metis Settlement are grateful after receiving a special donation from the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie.

The CRC, in partnership with TC Energy, donated furniture to people who lost their homes in wildfires in May, CRC executive director Naal Sharkawi says.

East Prairie council chair Ray Supernault says the recipients and community appreciate the donation of furniture. He was unavailable at the time of the delivery of the furniture, however, he was quick to reach out and thank the CRC and TC Energy for the donation.

“We would like to sincerely thank TC Energy for their support and quick decision on allowing the Children’s Resource Centre to assist East Prairie Metis Settlement members who lost their homes,” Supernault says.

A total of 14 occupied homes were destroyed, along with 26 other houses that were not occupied.

The CRC donated 10 beds with box springs and frames, four standing dressers and four chests with mirrors, Sharkawi says.

“In discussions with East Prairie, Elders and seniors were chosen first to receive furniture and went on a needs basis from there,” Sharkawi says.

Donated furniture was taken to the community centre where it was distributed.

TC Energy donated funds for the donation, Sharkawi says. He adds TC Energy originally donated funds to the CRC to create a community garden.

“As we all know, the spring was extremely hot and we pushed back our start date of the gardens and then the wildfires swept through,” says Sharkawi.

“We had reached out to TC Energy and asked if we could use the funds to support those who lost their homes.

“TC Energy said they were keeping an eye on the wildfires and fully supported the CRC in assisting East Prairie in any way we could.”

The CRC then spoke with a few residents who lost their homes and the consensus was a need for furniture, Sharkawi says.

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre also donated funds for the donation of furniture.