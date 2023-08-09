Wild Discovery Day at Harmon Valley Aug. 12

Emily Plihal

Interested wildlife enthusiasts are invited to take part in a Wildlife Discovery Day on Aug. 12 at Harmon Valley Park.

The day is being hosted by Northern Sunrise County, Fish and Wildlife, and Sora Ecological Consulting’s Robb Stavne from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The goal of the Wildlife Discovery Day is to promote awareness and appreciation of our wild neighbours,” explains Stavne.

“It is to appreciate their existence as they enhance our lives and to appreciate their function in a natural ecosystem.”

Participants will discover and identify wildlife signs and discuss wildlife safety, but it’s also going to be a chance for a little outdoor fun.

“We will be walking around and looking at wildlife features like woodpecker forage trees, browse taken by moose and deer, tracks and trails and sign like scat or claw marks,” Stavne explains.

“We might find some young of the year bird life or recently completed nests as they are just completing their nesting season,” he adds.

Stavne says this is a chance for people to explore a world they may not be familiar with and to see wildlife habits in a new light, helping to gain an appreciation for natural areas. He says this day will be great for any age of participant.

“Kids will be able to see and touch elements of habitat and wildlife sign,” he says. “Older kids and adults will get an appreciation of some features that they may never have noticed before and have a better understanding of what happened. We will look at tracks and trails and try to figure out what animal made them and possibly what they were doing.”

There will also be various activities and games to make the day even more fun. Stavne says the day will end in a hotdog roast.

“Walking in nature alone or in a group has positive value for everyone,” Stavne says.

“In a group you get to hear other people’s ideas on what they are looking at and be able to take and share those values across a bigger group. Maybe it inspires a young person to pursue wildlife ecology in school. Often times, these events trigger inspiration – and interest in learning about something they hadn’t thought of before,” he adds.

If you would like more information, please phone (780) 322-3831 or simply show up at the Harmon Valley Park on Aug. 12 to enjoy the day outdoors.