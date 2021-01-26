Whoa! Hold on there!

Snow sculptor Laval Bergeron, of St. Isidore, stands by one of his sculptures at the 2020 carnaval. A snow sculpting competition will be held this year.

St. Isidore Carnaval snow sculpting proceeds

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The St. Isidore Carnaval might be cancelled for 2021, but one of the most distinctive parts of the francophone festival is still going ahead.



The snow sculpting competition will once again be challenging families and professionals alike to turn winter snow into stunning artistic creations.



In fact, not only will the professionals be sculpting in the community, but long-time Carnaval sculptor Laval Bergeron says this year, everyone across Alberta is invited to take part from home.



Eight-foot tall blocks of packed snow are going to be set up along the road between the St. Isidore Co-op, the church and the old school. The new setup will allow the public to safely view the sculptures in accordance with any social distancing guidelines.



Professional level sculptors will have until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 to carve the blocks to be judged for the competition.



“If you’re a pro, come to St. Isidore,” says Bergeron.



“As for the rest, it doesn’t matter which town you’re from in Alberta. Do your thing, send a dated picture of yourself with the sculpture, and it will be posted on Instagram and Facebook and judged by the people.”



St. Isidore community events including Carnaval are on the Centre Culturel de St-Isidore Facebook page and website.



Sculptures are judged on technical ability and also on how well they match the annual theme.



The theme of the competition is “En quarantaine vers le quarantieme,” a bit of French wordplay that means in English “quarantined going ahead to the fortieth.”



Carnaval’s organizers hope the full festival will be able to return later for its 40th year.



Bergeron says the cash prizes for the competition will be the same as last year, and of course, a win also earns some coveted bragging rights and recognition.