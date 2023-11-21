Who dunnit? November 21, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A vehicle allegedly drove into a fence at the Town of High Prairie playground between the fire hall and the Q Skate Plaza on 48 St. (Highway 749). The damage was noticed by town staff on the morning of Nov. 6, High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom says. Cause of the damage and details of the incident were unknown, he notes. The High Prairie RCMP took over the matter, he says. No update information was available by news deadline. Anyone with information is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370 or Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477). People may also report information online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3Tips apps available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email