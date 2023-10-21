Where spectacular becomes the ordinary

“Ordinary” is not in the vocabulary of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students. They inject fresh ideas to give new meaning to form, colour and line in their work, under the tutelage of Rhonda Lund.
Just when you thought the 1960s were “dead, done and over with”, Grade 10, Art 10 student Lilli Haggerty proves you wrong in her felt marker assignment focusing on line.
Grade 11 Art 20 student Mya Dwernychuk creates glowing autumn leaves in her pencil crayon drawing of a real life subject.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Jordin Peterson used pencil crayons in this sensitive drawing from real life.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi closely studied the subject in this watercolour study from real life.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Kash Young uses two-point perspective and pencil to create mood and atmosphere in his drawing.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Renard Nava used value and line to create texture in this dramatic pencil “Eye of the Dragon” drawing.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Elly Belesky created a poetic pencil crayon subject in her study of atmospheric perspective and value.