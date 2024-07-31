Wheels in the Park fun way for disabled to mix with public

Tia Grey, left, and David Cardinal are pictured participating in last year’s Wheels in the Park. Peace River Recreation programmer Taylor Bak urges everyone to come out to Riverfront Park July 31 to experience a great day in the fresh air.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River residents living with disabilities are invited to Wheels in the Park July 31 to enjoy some fresh air and to meet new friends.

The event is being held at Riverfront Park from 2-4 p.m. and will feature a ton of activities.

“Wheels in the Park is a bit of a spinoff of the Wheels on Ice program that we run through the winter months at the Baytex Energy Centre,” says recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“Wheels in the Park is an opportunity for anyone that is living with a disability to experience leisure in an encouraging and open environment.”

Bak says there will be a number of adaptive games played, refreshments served, and painting planned to help keep everyone entertained.

“Our recreation programming tries to tailor to everything culture and recreation related,” she explains.

“It is important for the Town of Peace River to create events that are successful for people that are living with a disability to participate.”

Wheels on Ice is the parent program of Wheels in the Park that is held once every month for eight months during the winter season. Bak says there are a number of people who attend the day and often many athletes and other members of the community come out to skate with the folks in wheelchairs.

“We love planning events in the parks around Peace River to showcase all the beautiful greenspaces we have in our community,” says Bak of the events being planned this summer in the community.

“Hosting Wheels in the Park is a great way for folks to meet one another in a fun setting. We have watched a few friendships blossom during our inclusive events.”

Bak says that Wheels in the Park is an open invite to anyone who would like to attend.

“This is an opportunity for anyone that is living with a physical, mental, or cognitive disability to come enjoy their afternoon,” Bak says.

“Anyone that isn’t living with a disability, but is interested in making some new friends, is more than welcome to attend, too.”