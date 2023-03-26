Wheat Kings win U-13 hockey banner

The High Prairie Wheat Kings won the U-13 Tier 3 championship in the All Peace Hockey League. In the front is Kaileb Willier. Front row, left-right, are Trenton Knibb-Willier, Alexis Davies Hunt, Parker Caron, Zennyn Auger, Tazannah Belcourt, Jaxin Halverson and Joe Belesky. Back row, left-right, are assist coach Casi Cooper, co-head coach Sheldon Bossert, Hali Auger, C.J. Anderson, Lexyn Callio, Jayden Paul, Declan Haire, Bentley Willier, Matthias Willier, Marcus Willier, assistant coach Grant Halverson and co-head coach Riley Prevost.

The High Prairie Wheat Kings won the U-13 Tier 3 championship in the All Peace Hockey League.

High Prairie crushed the Grande Cache Rockies 12-3 at home March 11 in the final game of the best-of-three championship series.

The title qualifies High Prairie for the Alberta Under-13 Tier 3 Hockey Championship Tournament set for March 23-26 in Lac La Biche.

High Prairie won the zone title in front of a loud crowd of about 250 fans who rocked the Sports Palace.

Matthias Willier scored six goals for the for the Wheat Kings, who led 2-1 after the first period and 7-2 after two.

Marcus Willier and Jayden Paul each popped a pair.

Other goals were scored by Tazannah Belcourt and Bentley Willier.

The Wheat Kings outshot the Rockies 67-43.

High Prairie goaltender Kaileb Willier recorded the win to help secure the championship.

The opening two games were played in Wembley as High Prairie won the first game 5-4 and lost the second game 6-5 in a heart-breaker in overtime.

Co-head coaches Riley Prevost and Sheldon Bossert say the team played strongly in the final game.

“Our players did an outstanding job of shadowing the other team’s elite player,” they said.

“Our centres shut him down and this was a big key for the victory.”

Coaches commended centres Jayden Paul, Zennyn Auger and Taznnah Belcourt for excellent job.

Prevost and Bossert are new to the team this season and neither of them have children on the team.

Both agree it helped them greatly during the season, allowing them to be candid and ensure all players are part of the dynamic of “team”.

“Players also quickly came to realize that non-performance in games meant some hard practice time,” Prevost and Bossert say.

“But the players thrived in the competitive atmosphere.”

The Wheat Kings appreciated the High Prairie Red Wings’ hockey team for allowing the young team to use its dressing room for the final game.

“It gave a glimpse into the future of some of the younger players and allowed them to zone into the game through some high-tech sound, personalized stalls and a real feel of ‘team’,” Prevost and Bossert say.

After winning the zone championship, the Wheat Kings planned four practices to remain sharp for the provincials.

The team is grateful for the community support during the season.

Anyone who wishes to support the team’s trip to the provincials may contact team manger Nicole Halverson.