What a show it was!

The snow hill was a thrill for slipping and sliding for people of all ages at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore to the thrill of the audience of all ages.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sunny and mild winter weather attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd to the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore over the Family Day weekend Feb. 16-17.

“Carnaval NEON” was the theme of the event, based at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre, and organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

“Overall, it was another excellent event,” says Rachelle Bergeron, one of the members of the organizing committee.

“Everyone was pleased with the programming, especially the activities, the bands, the dances, the food and of course, the weather.”

Saturday drew the biggest crowds as temperatures reach highs around 4C.

About 1,500 attended the weekend event, which was close to last year’s figure.

“I think the awesome weather definitely brought people out,” Bergeron says.

It wasn’t the warmest weather for the carnaval.

“In the past, we had carnavals with temperatures above zero and snow melting,” Bergeron says.

“This year was perfect, as it didn’t melt too much; however, it was the carnaval with the least snow.”

As a result, the snow sculpture contest was cancelled for lack of snow.

“We were able to provide other planned events – with some snow making,” Bergeron says.

Other activities were popular.

“Our choice of entertainment with the theme Neon was very successful,” Bergeron says.

“Everyone enjoyed Melisande Electrotrad, Baratanga drum group and our DJ 77OWLS – aka Randy Fillion.”

Local musicians and dancers, the cribbage tournament and outdoor activities were other big hits, she notes.

Joelle Lavoie was crowned the Carnaval Queen among 11 female contestants.

Since the contest was opened to boys in the early years, this was the first year no boys entered the Carnaval King competition, Bergeron says.

“We don’t anticipate this to be the case in years to come,” Bergeron says.

She notes the carnaval continues to maintain its reputation as a prestigious francophone festival in Alberta.

“The carnaval is a unique cultural experience and an important component of the francophone community of our region and province,” Bergeron says.

“It would not be possible without the commitment of our community and partners from all over the region.

“The success of the event it wholly attributed to the care, dedication and support of our many volunteers, partners and sponsors.”

Justin Ferland, of Edmonton, right, takes a try at singles log-sawing at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. At the left is event assistant Mathieu Bergeron.

Students at Ecole Heritage in Falher performed at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. Left-right, are singers Mieka Drapeau and Mariya Roy.

Stellan Schriver, 2, of Peace River, uses a little arm power to drive a unique car for children at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore.

Melisande Electrotrad, a techno-trad group from Quebec, was lighting it up at performances at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore to the thrill of the audience of all ages.

Three popular musicians entertained at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. Left-right, are former Canadian Grand Master fiddle champion Daniel Gervais, Canadian francophone musician, storyteller, folklorist Roger Dallaire and Joel Lavoie, of St. Isidore.

The carnaval mascot, the Grand Duc, was popular for all ages at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. Charlie Willenborg, 4, middle, gets a close-up look from her father, Brennan Willenborg, of Peace River.

Maple snow taffy was a delicious delight at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. Left-right, are Ardyn Boyer, 4, mother Melissa Boyer, and son Hudson Boyer, 7, all of Peace River.

Joelle Lavioie, of St. Isidore, is crowned the Carnaval de St-Isidore Queen. She stands beside contest co-ordinator Renee Mussio. Lavioe, a Grade 11 student at l’ecole de Quatre-Vent in Peace River, was one of 11 female contestants. No boys entered the contest for the Carnaval King.

St. Isidore snow sculptor Laval Bergeron created two electric guitars at the entrance of the St Isidore Cultural Centre to welcome people at the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore. Standing 12 feet high, it was the only snow sculpture at the event due to a lack of snow over the mild and dry winter. The snow sculpture contest was cancelled. Bergeron says he has been carving snow sculptures at the carnaval for 32 years.