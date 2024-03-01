What a show it was!

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Sunny and mild winter weather attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd to the 41st annual Carnaval de St-Isidore over the Family Day weekend Feb. 16-17.
“Carnaval NEON” was the theme of the event, based at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre, and organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.
“Overall, it was another excellent event,” says Rachelle Bergeron, one of the members of the organizing committee.
“Everyone was pleased with the programming, especially the activities, the bands, the dances, the food and of course, the weather.”
Saturday drew the biggest crowds as temperatures reach highs around 4C.
About 1,500 attended the weekend event, which was close to last year’s figure.
“I think the awesome weather definitely brought people out,” Bergeron says.
It wasn’t the warmest weather for the carnaval.
“In the past, we had carnavals with temperatures above zero and snow melting,” Bergeron says.
“This year was perfect, as it didn’t melt too much; however, it was the carnaval with the least snow.”
As a result, the snow sculpture contest was cancelled for lack of snow.
“We were able to provide other planned events – with some snow making,” Bergeron says.
Other activities were popular.
“Our choice of entertainment with the theme Neon was very successful,” Bergeron says.
“Everyone enjoyed Melisande Electrotrad, Baratanga drum group and our DJ 77OWLS – aka Randy Fillion.”
Local musicians and dancers, the cribbage tournament and outdoor activities were other big hits, she notes.
Joelle Lavoie was crowned the Carnaval Queen among 11 female contestants.
Since the contest was opened to boys in the early years, this was the first year no boys entered the Carnaval King competition, Bergeron says.
“We don’t anticipate this to be the case in years to come,” Bergeron says.
She notes the carnaval continues to maintain its reputation as a prestigious francophone festival in Alberta.
“The carnaval is a unique cultural experience and an important component of the francophone community of our region and province,” Bergeron says.
“It would not be possible without the commitment of our community and partners from all over the region.
“The success of the event it wholly attributed to the care, dedication and support of our many volunteers, partners and sponsors.”