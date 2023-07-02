What a day it was!

A very successful National Indigenous People Day celebration occurred in High Prairie June 21 with hundreds attending. Hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, WJS and the MITAA Centre, the street was blocked off to make a real party atmosphere. Friendship Centre executive director Carl Hanlon extended a welcome to all visitors before East Prairie Elder Alma Dejarlais said a prayer. Jamie Chalifoux then cited the land acknowledgement. Indigenous dancing kicked off events with many dancers highlighting several dances. Two inter-tribal dances occurred with everyone invited to join. Plenty of food, face painting, a watermelon eating contest, moose calling contest, bean bag tournament, and other games gave children and adults plenty to do during the four-hour celebration from 4-8 p.m.