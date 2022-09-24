Whalen re-elected Holy Family chair

Kelly Whalen

Kelly Whalen continues as the chair of the board of trustees of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

He was unanimously re-elected by the board at its organizational meeting Aug. 24.

“This is my seventh year as board chair,” says Whalen, who represent the Peace River – Nampa ward.

“Our group of trustees is committed to Catholic education and publicly-funded Catholic education and care about every community we serve and the best interest of students.”

He has served on the board since 2004.

Trustee John Kuran, who also represents Peace River – Nampa, was unanimously re-elected board vice-chairman.

Long-serving staff honoured

Long-serving staff were also recognized for their milestone during a mass Aug. 26.

For the first time in about two years, Holy Family division staff gathered to open the school year and recognize staff.

Holy Family honoured eight employees for their long-term dedication to Catholic education in the wider region.

25 Years – Lauri Goudreault.

20 Years – Perry Brust.

15 Years – Janice Lougheed, Jack Kramer, Brad Laliberte, Ziona Peetso and Betty Turpin.

10 Years – Cherry Wald.