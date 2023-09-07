Whalen re-elected Holy Family board chair

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division re-elected two trustees to chair the board for the coming year. Left-right, are board chair Kelly Whalen and vice-chair John Kuran. Both trustees represent Peace River – Nampa.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Trustees of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division have re-elected the board chair and vice-chair for another year.

Peace River – Nampa trustee Kelly Whalen was re-elected chair at the board’s organizational meeting Aug. 29.

He is delighted to continue in the chair’s role.

“This is my eighth year as board chair,” Whalen says.

“I think we have a dynamic board.

“I look forward to this year and continuing to advocate for fully-funded Catholic education.”

Whalen has been an active Catholic school board trustee since the 2004-05 school year and joining HFCRD after moving to Peace River in 2010.

Peace River – Nampa trustee John Kuran was re-elected vice-chair of the board.

“I am very excited for the upcoming school year,” Kuran says.

“I am excited to welcome our students and staff back to school and wish them a blessed and fulfilling year.”

He starts his sixth year on the HFCRD board.

Trustees also finalized the schedule of board meetings for the 2023-24 school year. They are as follows:

Thurs., Sept. 21.

Wed., Oct. 18.

Wed., Nov. 15.

Wed., Dec. 20.

Wed., Jan 17.

Wed., Feb. 21.

Tues., March 19.

Wed., April 17.

Wed., May 15.

Wed., June 19.

Wed., Aug. 21.