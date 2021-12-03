Whalen elected ACSTA vice-chair

Kelly Whalen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace Country school board trustee is now the vice-chair of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association [ACTSA].

Kelly Whalen was elected Nov. 13 at the association’s annual general meeting.

Whalen, who has been a strong advocate for publicly-funded Catholic education, has served as a Catholic school trustee for 16 years. The nomination came with an endorsement letter from vice-chair John Kuran on behalf of the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustees. Whalen is the current chair.

“Kelly has been a strong advocate for Catholic education for many years both personally and professionally,” writes Kuran.

“With 16+ years of experience as a trustee, Kelly is very familiar with the changing landscape that Catholic education is facing across our province.

“Kelly has a talent for bringing people who have differences together by providing opportunities for meaningful dialogue that allows everyone to have a voice. We believe that his strong advocacy will be a great asset to the ACSTA.”

At the same meeting, Whalen was awarded the Faithful Steward Long Service Award for 15 years of service as a Catholic school trustee. He has been a trustee representing the Peace River/Nampa Ward for 11 years. He was also a trustee with the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School Division board of trustees for five years before moving to Peace River.

Whalen says he is grateful for the support.

“Their confidence in me inspires me to work hard for Catholic education. I look forward to my term where I can advocate for the preservation of publicly-funded Catholic education across Alberta.”