‘Welcome Wagon’ return proposed

A revival of a ‘Welcome Committee’ in the Smoky River region is being proposed by the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce.

McLennan town council heard about the proposal at its Feb. 14 meeting from president Nichole Simard, who proposed the ‘Welcome Wagon’ concept be regional instead of a different one in each community.

“This is a really good thing for the chamber to deal with,” said Councillor Maggie Gervais.

“That’s where it should come from,” added Mayor Jason Doris.

Council agreed to ask Simard for more information on the proposal, or perhaps attend a future meeting.