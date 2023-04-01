Weed appeal members chosen

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has appointed four residents to the Inter-municipal Weed and Pest Appeal Board.

At its regular meeting Feb. 22, council named Brianne Brault, George Blackhurst, Duane Nichols and Doug Meneice to the appeal board for the 2023 calendar year.

Big Lakes is a member of the appeal board that has a primary function to allow for prompt, impartial appeal hearings to agricultural producers wishing to appeal a weed or pest notice or a debt-recovery notice if a weed or pest notice has been enforced, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

Northern Sunrise County, County of Northern Lights and the M.D. of Greenview are other municipal members in the appeal board.

“An appeal board must be independent of the council of the municipality in which the appeal is occurring,” Hawken told council.

“This is achieved by members from the inter-municipal group of appointees being selected from the neighbouring municipalities to where the appeal is occurring.”

The appointed residents are members of the county’s Agricultural Service Board (ASB).

“While having a close working relationship with council representatives, they can perform their role and give advice independent from council,” Hawken says.