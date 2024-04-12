Way to ‘bee’, kids! Way to be!

Kateri School student Kyle Oar, right, placed first in the intermediate (ages 12 to 14 years) category at the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority (KTCEA) Spelling Bee on March 26 at the Red Earth Creek Hall. Oar receives a cheque from Chelsea Cattroll, LBL specialist. Photo courtesy of Cherilynn Daigneault.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Students from the back lakes will be competing at the Spelling Bee of Canada Championship in Toronto on May 26.

Students qualified for the championship at a local spelling bee March 26 at the Red Earth Creek Hall when Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority (KTCEA) held its Second Annual Spelling Bee. Students competed in three categories: primary (ages 6-8 years), junior (ages 9-11 years), and intermediate (ages 12-14 years).

Joel Laboucan, from Elizabeth Quintal School, Nhyira Yeboah, from Cadotte Lake School, and Kyle Oar, from Kateri School won their categories and qualified to go to Toronto.

In primary, Laboucan was first, Titus Raj, from Atikameg School, was second and Daydence Auger, from Cadotte Lake School, was third.

Cadotte students took home the top two places in the junior category. Yeboah was first, Randall Flett was second, and Tristan Whitehead, from Kateri School, was third.

In intermediate, Kateri students placed first and second. Oar placed first. Elijah Wilson was second and Delaney Nezcroche, from Cadotte Lake, was third.

The top three finalists also won cash prizes: $500 for first, $350 for second, and $250 for third.

The student competitors were from the six KTCEA. Two schools are on Peerless Trout First Nation including Elizabeth Quintal in Peerless Lake and Kateri School, in Trout Lake. The other schools are Clarence Jaycox in Loon River First Nation, Atikameg School in Whitefish First Nations; Cadotte Lake, in Woodland Cree First Nations, and Little Buffalo School, in Lubicon First Nations.

Lindy Fors, inclusive education manager with KTCEA, organized the event as the president for the local chapter of the Spelling Bee of Canada.

The KTCEA spelling bee was sponsored by the Kee Tas Kee Now First Nations and companies and organizations from Slave Lake, Peace River.