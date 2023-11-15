Watershed Council putting fun in Light-Up!

It’s becoming one of the more fun traditions at High Prairie Light-Up!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is again holding Light-Up Bingo Dec. 1 in conjunction with other Light-Up festivities.

Everyone is encouraged to pick up a bingo card and go around town all day to collect stamps. Then, from between 6-9 p.m. you can drop off your cards at Freson Bros. to enter one of four draws for gift packages.

Free bingo cards are available at the Watershed Council office, A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, South Peace News, Freson Bros, or you can print them on your home computer by going to the Watershed Council website at www.lswc.ca

Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult for each stamp collected.

For more information, contact the Watershed Council at (780) 523-9800.