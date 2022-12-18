Water rates rising at McLennan

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan residents will have to dig a bit deeper into their pockets to pay for water and sewer in the New Year.

Council unanimously agreed to increase the rates at its Nov. 14 meeting after passing its Utility Rate Bylaw.

The changes take effect Jan. 1. CAO Lorraine Willier says the current rate scale council uses is customers pay $40 for up to nine cubic meters of water used. Rates are then charged as follows: from 10-85 cubic metres the fee is $3.50 per cubic meter while for usage over 86 cubic meters, the fee is $4 per cubic metre.

The new fees are simpler.

“In January we will have a basic charge of $20 and you will be charged $4 per cubic meter of water you use,” says Willier.

“The only rate that will remain the same is our truck fill at $8 per cubic meter,” she adds.

Council has estimated the impact on residents.

“For most, they will see a slight increase in their monthly utility bill ranging from $10-30 depending on how much water they use,” says Willier.

“Our water is cost recovery so with everything increasing: utilities, chemicals, parts, etc. we had to increase our rates.”

Other changes are also coming after council also updated and passed its Water and Wastewater Bylaw. Changes come into effect Jan. 1 and are as follows: