Wanting answers September 1, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A small group of Sucker Creek First Nation residents began a protest Aug. 21 at the Treaty 8 House. The group is demanding answers regarding the financial affairs of the Band. Left-right are Velma Dumont, Ron Willier, and Mary Willier. Specifically, they are asking for audited financial statements to be released to band members in the interest of transparency and accountability. Dumont says the group is determined to stay until issues are resolved. “There are people who will stay here until something is done,” she says. A petition has also been started to promote the cause. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email