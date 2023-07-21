Waiting game continues for murder suspect Grey

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Whitefish man facing a charge of second-degree murder will have to wait a few more weeks to determine if he officially unfit to stand trial.

Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey, 31, did not appear in High Prairie Court of Justice July 10 when his matter was called. Instead, High Prairie lawyer Harry Jong told court he was appointed July 7 to represent Grey, who is in custody at Alberta Hospital.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne is handling the case. She asked court to set the matter to July 31 to fix a hearing date.

An assessment completed on Gray and presented to court June 26 deemed Gray was unfit to stand trial. The Crown has the right to a hearing on the matter which is what Payne chose to do.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 56, at an Atikameg home on April 27. High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg but when they arrived, found the woman deceased.

When Grey first appeared in court May 29, he clearly did not understand his charges when Justice S.P. Hinkley asked him several times. As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial.