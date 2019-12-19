Vouchers, quilts bring warm Christmas cheer

The Jean Cote Quilting Club donated 19 hand-made quilts to the Smoky River FCSS Christmas Voucher Program. Standing left-right, are quilters Marie Dubois and Carol Parker and FCSS director Crystal Tremblay. “They make quilts for us each year, and they are given to families that apply for the vouchers,” Tremblay says. “This year, they donated the most they have ever done.”

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than 50 families in the Falher nad McLennan areas will have a special Christmas with support from their community.



A total of 54 families and individuals received a food voucher from the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services Christmas Voucher Program.



All applicants qualified for vouchers available Dec. 16 in Falher and Dec. 17 in McLennan, says FCSS director Crystal Trem- blay.



“We look at the families’ income and expenses and decide based on how much they have left at the end of the month,” Tremblay says.



She adds $2,500 was donated to the program by Dec. 11.



“We’re still accepting donations,” Tremblay says.



FCSS offers a voucher from $75 for a single up to $300 for a family of six or more.



Children under 16 receive donated gifts.



Vouchers are designated for Falher IGA and Falher Co-op.



“We also have the Santa boxes around the area, as well as Coins for Change in the schools that have not been counted,” Tremblay says.



Santa boxes are located in various businesses around the region.



The Coins for Change program in the schools has been running for four years.



“It is a chance for school-aged children to donate to the program,” Tremblay says.



“Children are encouraged to bring change into their classrooms to donate and each school does something different to raise money.”



A Dance-a-Thon scheduled for Nov. 15 in Falher at Centre Chevaliers was postponed to January, due to freezing rain. The event is rescheduled for Jan. 17 from 8 p.m. to Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.



Organizers are hoping for more teams that signed up for the original date.



“We had just six teams sign up,” Tremblay says.



The dance-a-thon is the major fundraiser for the program. Each team of two is required to commit a pledge of $200 to participate.



“They need to dance the whole time, although there will be specified times for breaks with their partner,” Tremblay says.



The last team standing receives a gift and the person with the most pledges also receives a gift.



Dancers can register at the Smoky River FCSS office.



“People can donate money to come and watch the event if they are not dancing,” Tremblay says.



“But they can not dance if they are not registered.”



For more information, phone Smoky River FCSS at [780] 837-2220.