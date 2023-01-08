Vouchers add Christmas cheer for many

The Jean Cote Quilting Club donated 13 handmade quilts to Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Christmas Voucher Program in 2022. Left-right, are quilter Carol Parker, FCSS programmer Anita Portsmouth and quilter Marie Dubois. “They make quilts for us each year and they are given to families who apply for vouchers,” FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says. In previous years, the club has made and donated up to 20 quilts to FCSS, she adds.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Families and households in need in the Falher and McLennan region celebrated Christmas with support from the community.

Food vouchers and toys were delivered by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) during its Christmas Voucher Program.

“We served 57 families and households,” FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says.

The number was down from 80 in 2021.

Tremblay was expecting more than 80 households in 2022, considering the rising prices of food and inflation.

“Some moved away and some didn’t need the program as their circumstances changed for them,” Tremblay says.

FCSS appreciates all the community support for the program.

“As usual, our community stepped up and contributed when needed,” Tremblay says.

FCSS specially thanks Red Apple store for donating $4,866 worth of toys in the Fill-a-Sleigh Day and Together We Care Toy Drive.

Tremblay says the Christmas campaign relies on community support.

“This program is 100 per cent funded by donations, so we are very grateful for any donation we receive because we could not run the program without them,” Tremblay says.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to make this happen.”

FCSS appreciates other major donations from 5 Star Golf men’s club, the Knights of Columbus, Ecole Routhier in Falher, McLennan Victory Life Church and Dan the Stickman.