Vote early, vote often!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s all about community pride, plus the benefit of saving money for taxpayers.

High Prairie’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2023 is well underway, and a woman driving the campaign is urging everyone to “Rally Together. Win Together.”

“Voting is now open,” says Ramona Rollins, who is the Town of High Prairie’s recreation director.

“Just go the site and sign in.” (Please see ad on page 127 for details or visit www.krafthockeyville.ca)

People can go to “Find My Arena” and click on High Prairie Sports Palace. From there they can “like” the current post, or add their own comments, stories or videos. Every visit counts so visit the site often.

“If you ‘like’ it gives us points,” says Rollins, stressing every vote is vital. “The more stories, the more videos, gives us points.”

Each story a person posts is worth 10 points. Sharing via Twitter is worth five points and adding a photograph is worth three points. Individuals can submit only one story or Twitter share each but they can post up to five photos. Reacting to a photo or story with a “like” is worth one point as is adding a note to the noteboard.

Hockeyville is a popular contest which invites communities to rally to help upgrade their local arena. It is a perfect fit for High Prairie, which needs a new ice pad costing over $1 million. The grand prize is $250,000 which will help alleviate the cost to taxpayers.

Nomination is completed on the website. Judging occurs from Feb. 20 to March 11, at which time the top four communities are announced. To the end of the month, a “rally period” occurs where the top four get as many votes as possible. The winner is announced April 1.