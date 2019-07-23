Vist Heritage House for “Strawberry Tea”

The livingroom at Heritage House.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

It is an excellent opportunity to visit Heritage House and St. Paul’s Anglican Church in McLennan when the Heritage Society holds its seasonal ‘Strawberry Tea’ event from 2pm to 4pm, Sunday July 28.



St. Paul’s Church and Heritage House consist of a small Gothic Revival wooden church and a one and a half storey wood frame residence.



The Church played an important role in the development of McLennan, particularly in the expansion of the town following the Second World War.



With McLennan being a bilingual community, the church also served as a social centre for English speaking Anglicans living in the area.



Built in 1931 it was moved to the present site in 1949, to have the church and manse house at the same location.



The by donation events at Heritage House, such as the upcoming “Strawberry Tea,” are one of a few means the Heritage Society has of raising funds for the restoration and maintenance of the house and church.



Along with being a good way to spend a little time on a Sunday afternoon, attending the by donation event also contributes to preserving this significant landmark.



When the Heritage Society began the restoration project over 16 years ago, the town had condemned the manse and slated it for demolition.



With the restoration of Heritage House completed, it is now an excellent example of a 1930’s style house, common at one time in rural communities throughout Alberta.



It is also one of the few houses remaining in McLennan, constructed prior to the WW2.



Some of the distinguishing characteristics of St. Paul’s Church are its crenellated parapet and louvered openings of the tower and an arched, gothic style door rebuilt a few years ago to the designs of the original.



The stained glass windows, made in Montreal and installed in the church about eight years ago, are another important feature.



Each window cost $3000 and the society managed to complete that project entirely by donation.



Everyone is welcome to attend and donations are accepted at the Sunday “Strawberry Tea,” where tea, coffee, and a variety of baked items will be served.