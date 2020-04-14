Village of Girouxville notebook

Following are notes from the Village of Girouxville regular council meeting April 8:

2019 Financial Statement

Council made motion to approve the drafted copy of the Village of Girouxville 2019 Financial Statement. The Village 2019 year ended on budget.

Smoky River Communicable Disease Pandemic Response Plan

A copy of the Smoky River Regional Emergency Management Communicable Disease Pandemic Response Plan was presented to council for review.



This plan is intended to function as a Hazard Specific Annex of the Smoky River Regional Emergency Plan, which is All Hazards Process to managing emergencies in some or all of the five partnering municipalities [Village of Girouxville, Village of Donnelly, Town of Falher, Town of McLennan and the M.D. Smoky River.



Council motioned to approve the Smoky River Communicable Disease Pandemic Response Plan as presented.

Village dealing with COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 situation, council reviewed/discussed the following:

Business Continuity Plan;

Declaring a SOLE;

Closure of facilities;

Council was informed that following facilities are closed to the public until further notice:

Museum;

Community Centre;

Bowling Alley;

The playground will be closed once snow melts and becomes accessible.

Smoky River Regional Emergency Management: information is being provided on the website: Girouxville.ca

Voyent Alert

Council made motion to renew the Voyent Alert subscription for 2020-21.



An insert on subscribing procedures will be included in the March/April utility billings.

2020 Budget Meeting

A motion was passed to hold the Village of Girouxville 2020 budget meeting on April 21.