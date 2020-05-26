Village of Girouxville notebook

Following are notes from the Village of Girouxville council meeting May 13:

Deferral of property taxes

Deferring of municipal property taxes will not be an option.

The non-residential education portion of 2020 property taxes may be deferred to Sept. 30.

Village of Girouxville property taxes are due on or before Aug. 31.

Deferral of utility fees [water, sewer, garbage and recycling]

Deferring of utility fees will not be an option.

Adoption of 2020 Operational Budget

Council adopted the 2020 Operational Budget of $797,444.

Municipal mill rate has increased from 16.488 to 17.287 due to the Alberta government’s 2020 police funding Model, carbon tax, decrease in MSI operational funding and loss of the STEP provincial funding.

Services have not been affected or cut.

Bylaw enforcement services have been added to the 2020 budget.

Due to the increase in the need of seniors’ housing, the Heart River Housing requisition mill rate increased from .170 to .306 for its Capital Lodge projects. It has been anticipated provincial funding cuts to lodges.

Adoption of 2020 Capital Budget

Council adopted the 2020 Capital Budget of $91,295.

These include ongoing projects: playground equipment, outdoor multi-purpose skating rink facility and 48th Street road project.

Depending on assessments, residents will not see a great increase, if any, in property taxes.

Appointment of auditor for 2020

Council appointed Sylvain & Company, CPA as auditor for the 2020 financial year.

M.D. of Smoky River appointments

Council appointed M.D. of Smoky River #130 inspectors under Section 7 of the Weed Control Act and Section 10 of the Agricultural Pests Act for 2020, effective to the end of 2020

M.D of SR Appeal Committee

Council appointed the M.D. of Smoky River’s Appeal Committee members under Section 19(1) of the Weed Control Act and Section 14(5) of the Agricultural Pests Act for 2020, effective to the end of 2020.

Council OKs composting project

Council supports the Green Cone Composting project.

Residents were sent information in utility billings and anyone interested should contact Emily Plihal, climate change coordinator.

Letter of support signed

Council ratified sending a regional letter to Minister of Health on behalf of the five municipalities in the Smoky River region expressing

Letter of support signed

Council ratified sending a regional letter to Minister of Health on behalf of the five municipalities in the Smoky River region expressing their concern regarding “Physician Shortage Crisis.”

Senior’s Week Declaration

Council declared June 1-7, 2020 Senior’s Week and contributed $100 towards Smoky River FCSS proposed project for Senior’s Week.

Taxation rates passed

Council motioned and passed all three readings to Bylaw No 20-02 authorizing the rates of taxation to be levied against property for the 2020 taxation Year.