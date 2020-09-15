Village of Donnelly notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Council upfronts Sportex costs

Council agreed at its Sept. 9 meeting to upfront the cost of lighting retrofits at the Guy-Donnelly Sportex on the condition that the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre [MCCAC] grant be provided to the Village after completion.

A $19,971.44 grant was received by the Sportex committee from MCCAC to replace lights at the Sportex. The new lights will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce utility bills.

Amp’d Up Electric from High Prairie is doing the work.

Mayor Myrna Lanctot was pleased with the efforts of the committee, noting it was the third grant they were successful in receiving totaling about $70,000.

“Awesome,” she said.

FCSS cancels open house

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused Smoky River FCSS to change its plans.

Originally, FCSS was asking the Village of Donnelly to find space to host an open house to discuss services village residents may like FCSS to provide.

However, due to the pandemic, FCSS has decided to ask residents to complete a survey, Mayor Myrna Lanctot told council at is Sept. 9 meeting.

In addition, council heard the FCSS co-ordinator was currently self-isolating.

Residents who complete the survey are reminded that information provided is anonymous.

Council OKs library appointment

Council approved the appointment Sept. 9 of Nonthanee “Mai” Noosri-Berube to the Falher Regional Inter-municipal Library Board for a three-year term.

Noosri-Berube replaces Hillary Reid, who moved away from the region. She worked with the library previously from 2016-17.

She is a recent graduate of Donnelly G.P. Vanier School and brings knowledge of how libraries operate. It was also noted she would represent a young demographic which tends to be under-represented on most boards.

Library board members are appointed with the understanding they receive no pay for their services.

The board meets the first Tuesday of each month from September to June.

Lanctot, Labreque appointed

Village council appointed Mayor Myrna Lanctot and Councillor Brian Labreque to the Regional Collaboration Committee at its Sept. 9 meeting.

The committee deals with all levels of service on a regional nature including water and waste water, solid waste, emergency services, physician recruitment, and airport.

Lanctot also informed council she had to resign from physician recruitment after declaring a conflict of interest.