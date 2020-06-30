Village of Donnelly notebook

Following are notes from the Village of Donnelly council meetings June 3, June 10 and June 19:

Maure’s resignation accepted

Council accepted the resignation of the CAO Rita Maure.

Council will recruit to the position by advertising until a suitable candidate can be found. A recruitment ad hoc committee was formed to receive the applications, shortlist and interview.

Council passes four policies

Council passed four policies: Hiring Policy, Violence Prevention Policy; Harassment in the Workplace Policy; Health and Safety Policy.

Council to apply for FCM grant

Council has directed administration to apply for a grant through the Federated Canadian Municipalities to further the Asset Management Plan for the region.

The grant would allow the municipalities; M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly, and Village of Girouxville, and perhaps Birch Hills County, to continue their municipal asset management project.

Each municipality, if approved, would receive $50,000, and will be stacked with the Alberta Community Partnership Municipal Asset Management grant received by the region.

Relaunch continues in Donnelly

Due to COVID-19 council has, as part of their relaunch strategy, re-opened the jumping pillow and lifted the 50 per cent capacity at the campground effective June 5.

E-Construction awarded job

The contract for summer 2020 street improvement project was awarded to E-Construction.

The project has two components: 3rd Street flood repair just north of railroad, and the patch on 4th Street at Cote Ave. intersection.

Remediation ensures safety

Council has approved the remediation required to ensure safety of the property and potential trespassers on lot 4923-1st Street.

The cost of the remediation will be applied to the tax roll.

Agreement with HP continues

Council approved the renewal agreement with the Town of High Prairie to provide community peace officer services in partnership with the Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, and Village of Girouxville.

High Praire has agreed to provide the service for many years.

Efforts to revive tourism occurring

Council was made aware that Smoky River Tourism held a meeting on June 16, at 7 p.m.

The organization is trying to revitalize tourism in the region. Anyone interest is asked to contact Francis Lessard at [780] 536-6672.

Council revises animal bylaw

Council passed a revised Animal Control Bylaw and amendment on June 16.

The revised bylaw will see the restricted dog breed removed; however, any dog that is deemed dangerous will require the $100 annual license and general liability insurance.

Council also approved urban farming allowing up to six hens.

For more information, contact the office at [780] 925-3835.

Parades at Routhier, GPV

On June 16th, council received as information the notification that parades would be held by Routhier School and Georges P. Vanier School in each municipality.

The Georges P. Vanier parade will be one of the events to honour the graduation class of 2020. Both the fire chief and the RCMP will be advised and possibly involved in both events.

Sidewalks given green light

Heart River Housing was given approved by the development officer to install sidewalks from building entrance to curb at two building.

Building #4810-2nd Street will see the old brick sidewalk removed, and new narrower sidewalk all the way to the curb.

Building 4818-2nd Street will see the sidewalk continue onto the boulevard.

Garbage pickup approved

The Smoky River Regional Waste Commission has contracted the services of Prairie Disposal and pickup will be done for all four municipalities on Fridays effective June 12.

Therefore, it is important that the bins be at the curb by 7 a.m. and remain there until late day, as the order they are picked up is unknown.

Furthermore, please use garbage bags to avoid rubbish from falling when bins are emptied.

This change required council to amend their current Waste Collection bylaw. The revised bylaw was given all three readings by council.

Concerns cited at Winagami Lake

Council will send a letter to Hon. Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks, and Calvin Mcleod, Director of Northwest Region, to express their concern.

Nixon has advised council that the wading pool would be permanently closed; however, indicated that consultations would be made on improvements.

A new fence was erected the perimeter of the day use area all the way to the boat launch, with no consultation.

This and that

…The 3-point hitch blade and air compressor advertised for sale received one bid each, and were approved for sale.

…The Smoky River Regional Airport 2020 budget was approved by council, and the 2019 audited financial statement was received as information.

…Council has directed administration to apply for disaster relief due to flooding that occurred on April 2.