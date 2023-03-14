Village of Donnelly holding candidates open house March 15

Emily Plihal

Village of Donnelly council will be hosting a candidate open house on March 15, before their mandated byelection later this month.

The open house will be held to introduce the two candidates who have put their name forward for the byelection on March 20, and will be held from 7-8 p.m. There are two candidates who have put their names forward for the byelection including John Coy and Lindsay Lehman.

“People should attend our open house to get to meet the two candidates that are running for our council,” says Mayor Myrna Lanctot.

“It will be very casual; the candidates will introduce themselves and talk about why they’re running for council.”

The byelection will be held to fill its fifth elected official spot on council, one they’ve struggled in the past to keep occupied.

“This is the first time we have had an election in a long time (typically candidates are elected through acclamation) and it’s a chance for the community to meet the candidates,” says CAO Matthew Ferris.

“We’re excited to have two candidates who are eager to represent the Village on council,” he adds.

Nomination day was on Feb. 20, and Lanctot says they were happy to see both Lehman and Coy put

their names forward to be representatives.

“Being on council is a way for people to give back to the community, set policy, write bylaws and overview the budget,” says Lanctot.

“By giving your time on council you are setting a standard for a safe, caring community for every resident that lives within the Village of Donnelly.”

Lanctot explains being a councillor entails more than just attending monthly council meetings, and she’s happy to see individuals willing to dedicate their personal time to the betterment of the community.

“There are committees appointed to each councillor and some courses that they will be obliged to participate in,” she says.

“I believe that an open mind is key to making the best decisions, listen to all the information, do some research if required, and then vote on what makes sense for the residents.”

The Village’s byelection will be held at their municipal office on Main Street Donnelly on March 20. Lanctot and Ferris urge all residents to attend the open house so they can make an informed vote for their preferred candidate.