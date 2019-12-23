Village of Donnelly council notebook

Following is a summary of the Village of Donnelly meeting from Dec. 18:

2019 budgets approved

The 2019 budget was approved as the 2020 Interim budget.



The 2020 Physician Recruitment Coordinator budget was approved, no increase is projected. Mayor Myrna Lanctot declared conflict of interest and left the room during discussion.



Peace Library Systems appropriation will remain the same for 2020 and no increase is projected for 2021. Council received the PLS Plan of Service Goals for 2019-2021, and the 2020-21 Peace Library budget.



Council passed a motion to support and endorse increased access to digital content for library users across Canada, also request that the federal government investigate the barriers faced by libraries in acquiring digital content, the problems it poses for vulnerable and other demographic groups in Canada and develop a solution that increases public library access to digital content across Canada.



Council motioned to contribute to the Falher Inter-municipal Library at the same rate as previous years and that the appropriation be shared between both Town of McLennan and Falher Dentinger libraries, as agreed to in our Inter-municipal Library Contract.

Other business

Council will continue to be a member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.



Council received as information the Peace Regional Victim Services request for funding.



Village will apply, as the managing partner, for the Alberta Community Partnership grant to continue work on the Municipal Asset Management System. This is a regional project, and a regional grant.



Council has approved to become a member of the Alberta Municipal Data Sharing Partnership. The AMDSP is a volunteer organization, that set standardized address, common places and road network dataset format to assist organizations such as Alberta Health Services easier access to mapping. The subsidy will be applied to get Donnelly’s information in the standardized dataset, and MuniSight will be contracted to do this work. This will be re-evaluated at the end of 2020.



Council has approved to a contract price for another five-year term for electricity rates with Alberta Municipal Services Corporation.



Council will send an open letter of support for the GNL Quebec’s Energie Saguenay LNG Project. This request came from City of Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given, and member of the Northern Alberta elected leaders. This new LNG plant has committed to taking natural gas from Western Canada, which is a nice change, as we know this energy resource is a big driver for many of our local economies.



For more information highlights of the Energie Saguenay LNG project see httsp://energiesaguenay.com/en/project/project-summary/.



The climate change coordinator has recently presented energy efficiency seminars in the region. Direction from council, is that reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is their focus, and energy efficiencies is the goal.



Regarding dog complaints, two incidents for the same dog, at large was received as information.



Council continues work on the revised Land Use Bylaw, and once work is complete a public hearing meeting date will be announced in the near future.



Council set the regular meetings to the second Wednesday of every month. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 8, 2020.