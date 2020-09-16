Village of Donnelly byelection slated for Dec. 9

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Voters in Donnelly may be heading to the polls Dec. 9 to elect a new councillor.



Council decided at its Sept. 16 meeting to proceed with a byelection, prompted after the recent resignation of Councillor Lyle Audet.



Nomination Day for interested candidates is up to Oct. 28. If more than one person files papers, the byelection becomes necessary.



New Village CAO Matthew Ferris was appointed as returning officer. He told council the date was preferable because he was in the village at the time and it would eliminate the cost of him coming to Donnelly just for vote.