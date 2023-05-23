Villa Beausejour hosting BBQ Motorcycle Show and Shine June 16

Emily Plihal

Villa Beause- jour in Falher is holding its first-ever Barbeque Motorcycle Show and Shine on June 16, and organizers are hoping lots of people will come to take part in the event.

Activity coordinator Maggie Stout says the Villa staff and residents are all excited to welcome people to enjoy a fun day at the residence.

“We decided to do the show and shine to get the community back involved with the Villa,” she explains.

“The COVID lockdown was very hard on our seniors and locked the community out. We want them to come back, we miss them greatly.”

The Show and Shine will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Villa Beausejour and the grassy area south of the main building if they have a surplus of vehicles, located at 302 2 St. SE in Falher.

Stout says anyone with a motorbike or fancy vehicle is welcome to participate at no charge. She asks that participants phone her ahead to register so that they can plan accordingly.

Hotdogs, hamburgers, salad and a pop or water can be purchased for $5, with all proceeds going to support seniors’ activities.

“I will also have a bucket out that people are welcome to give donations if they like,” says Stout.

“The seniors love it when the community comes to visit,” she adds. “Many of their own children’s friends and grandchildren’s friends are grown up so they enjoy seeing their families and hearing the stories of how their life has been and what they have been doing.”

Proceeds from the event will go to prizes for games at the Villa, flowers for outside, and gifts on special holidays. They also have two clubs that the funds will go to: Challenge Club and Club D’Age D’or.

“We want to showcase to the older community members that they should come and see that this is very much an active lodge,” says Stout.

“We provide games, entertainment, trips, and parties. It’s a smaller community where you can relax, rekindle friendships, and enjoy your retirement, not worrying about cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry.”

Stout adds the Villa holds birthday parties every month, where they try to provide entertainment for their residents. If you can play an instrument, sing, or have a talent the seniors would enjoy, please contact Stout. They are also always looking for volunteers to do things like be a bingo caller for Monday and Friday afternoons.

If you would like to register for the Show and Shine, volunteer or provide entertainment, please phone Stout at (780) 837-8377.