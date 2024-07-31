Victim services future concerns RMA

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Rural Municipalities of Alberta is against a proposed plan to regionalize victim services.

And they have the support of the Town of McLennan.

Council received a news release from the RMA at its July 8 meeting. The RMA says it has concerns about the effectiveness of the Alberta government’s redesign and its impacts on rural service users, staff and volunteers.

“I have to agree with this,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“Moving to Grande Prairie does not fit the need for this area.”

The RMA has released a victim services update that provides information for RMA members to use in discussions with their MLAs and the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. Concerns include:

The loss of local flexibility for victim services units;

The inability for the new model to provide appropriate service levels;

The recruitment and retention of victim services staff;

The insufficient funding for victim services in Budget 2024-25.

The RMA adds rural municipalities and residents deserve localized services that reflect the diverse needs of their communities.

The RMA will continue to update members as required.